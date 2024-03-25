Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.08.

Shares of VLO opened at $169.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $171.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

