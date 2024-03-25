Vanguard Group Inc. Has $429.67 Million Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.57% of MasTec worth $429,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 1.60. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

