Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after purchasing an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

VGIT opened at $58.53 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $60.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

