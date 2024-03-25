Venus Concept (VERO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO opened at $0.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.66. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Institutional Trading of Venus Concept

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 176,208 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

