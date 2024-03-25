Vera Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VERA)

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

VERA opened at $41.00 on Monday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maha Katabi bought 161,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,628,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,481,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

