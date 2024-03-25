Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) vs. HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Critical Review

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) and HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Veracyte and HH&L Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 1 0 4 0 2.60 HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Veracyte presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.25%. Given Veracyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

This table compares Veracyte and HH&L Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $361.05 million 4.26 -$74.40 million ($1.03) -20.48 HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -76.78

HH&L Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veracyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and HH&L Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -20.61% -2.02% -1.89% HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Veracyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veracyte beats HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing Envisia Classifier, the nCounter analysis system; and LymphMark for lymphoma subtyping test. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

