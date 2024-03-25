Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.54.

Several research firms recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $274.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.20. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

