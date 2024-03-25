Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after purchasing an additional 54,903 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $69.70 and a twelve month high of $85.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.