Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Comcast by 229.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,369,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $264,670,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,276 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

