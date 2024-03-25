Wealthsource Partners LLC Raises Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,239.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,879.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,687.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,044.61.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,097 shares of company stock valued at $59,636,500 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

