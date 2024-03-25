Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day moving average of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

