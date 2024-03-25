Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 657 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COP opened at $123.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $93.26 and a 52 week high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

