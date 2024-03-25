Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRAFree Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Tyra Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tyra Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TYRA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

TYRA stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $20.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $878.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyra Biosciences

In other Tyra Biosciences news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,480 shares in the company, valued at $9,029,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock valued at $298,165 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

