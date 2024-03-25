Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 656,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616,063 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,576,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 993,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

