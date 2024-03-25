Wetouch Technology Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on April 1st (NASDAQ:WETH)

Wetouch Technology’s (NASDAQ:WETH – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, April 1st. Wetouch Technology had issued 2,160,000 shares in its public offering on February 21st. The total size of the offering was $10,800,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Wetouch Technology Stock Down 11.3 %
Shares of WETH stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Wetouch Technology has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $18.78.
Wetouch Technology Company Profile
