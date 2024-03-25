Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $258.50 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,588,833.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

