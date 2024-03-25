Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 624 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

