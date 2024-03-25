Whittier Trust Co. Has $275,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2,960.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $144,007.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,811.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,500 in the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZM stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of -0.06. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

