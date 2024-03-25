Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,058,000 after buying an additional 71,345 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1,332.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,563,000 after buying an additional 347,949 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy stock opened at $51.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

