Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 279 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

