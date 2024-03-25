Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256,468 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 69.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 457,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after purchasing an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $130.10 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.80.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

