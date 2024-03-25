Whittier Trust Co. Sells 954 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

NYSE JCI opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.89 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

