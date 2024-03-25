William Blair Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sera Prognostics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.
Sera Prognostics Trading Up 6.8 %
Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.44.
In other Sera Prognostics news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,122.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,432 shares of company stock valued at $388,909 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
