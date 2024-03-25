William Blair Comments on Sera Prognostics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SERA)

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Sera Prognostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Sera Prognostics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Sera Prognostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Sera Prognostics Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.51. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sera Prognostics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 909,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 122,710 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 445,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. 30.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sera Prognostics news, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,122.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Kearney sold 4,984 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,021.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,329.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Austin Aerts sold 9,786 shares of Sera Prognostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $78,581.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,122.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,432 shares of company stock valued at $388,909 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.

