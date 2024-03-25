Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.11.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $356.30 on Monday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $375.32. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.51 and a 200 day moving average of $249.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 323.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.