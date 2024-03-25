Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 72,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $161.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average is $151.99. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

