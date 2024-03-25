Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Trims Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.43. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.