Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,471,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,236 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,200,000.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $205.94 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

