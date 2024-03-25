Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) vs. Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Head to Head Analysis

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) and Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Akero Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenetic Biosciences $2.54 million 2.34 -$6.55 million ($2.75) -1.40 Akero Therapeutics N/A N/A -$151.76 million ($2.85) -8.82

Xenetic Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xenetic Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenetic Biosciences -162.84% -34.83% -32.29% Akero Therapeutics N/A -29.59% -27.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Xenetic Biosciences and Akero Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

12.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Akero Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Xenetic Biosciences and Akero Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenetic Biosciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Akero Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Xenetic Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 936.27%. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.19%. Given Xenetic Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xenetic Biosciences is more favorable than Akero Therapeutics.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Akero Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenetic Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients. It has a license agreement with Amgen Inc. to develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell EFX as a treatment for MASH and other metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2018. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

