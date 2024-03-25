Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the airline will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

LUV has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.24.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

