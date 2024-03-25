Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM opened at $37.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.13. Viper Energy has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $38.76.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 1,045.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,877,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,324 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,808,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,505,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,446,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,632,000 after acquiring an additional 784,335 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

