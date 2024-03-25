Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.14. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $362,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $808,485. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

