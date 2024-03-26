10,303 Shares in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,081,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,978,000 after buying an additional 95,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 231,731 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 23.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 47,771 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DVAX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

DVAX stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -208.30 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,026 shares of company stock worth $414,872. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

