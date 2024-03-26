10,692 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

