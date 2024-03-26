11,792 Shares in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 6,217.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,327,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.0 %

First Horizon stock opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

