11,999 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 272.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.