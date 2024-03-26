15,000 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in AMMO in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMMO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.
AMMO Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ POWW opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. AMMO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.15.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Fred W. Wagenhals sold 221,138 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $537,365.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066,700 shares in the company, valued at $17,172,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.
AMMO Profile
AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMMO
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.