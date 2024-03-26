1,896 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,896 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $179.71 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

