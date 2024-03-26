2,082 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

