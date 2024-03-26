2,335 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $167.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $54,176.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $132,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,998 shares of company stock valued at $635,171 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.