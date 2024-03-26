330 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Polaris by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,349,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Polaris by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 37,209 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PII. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.
Polaris Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PII opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13.
Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.
Polaris Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.
Polaris Company Profile
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.
