426 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 426 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.90 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $310.41 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

