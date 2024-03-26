8,142 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.85.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

