823 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by BKM Wealth Management LLC

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 52,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.1 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $55.19 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.2238 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

