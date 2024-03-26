Abbey (LON:ABBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,600.00

Abbey plc (LON:ABBY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,600 ($20.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,600 ($20.22). Abbey shares last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.22), with a volume of 83,347 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,600 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,600. The firm has a market cap of £334.03 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Abbey Company Profile
Abbey plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building and property development, plant hire, and property rental activities in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Czech Republic. The company is involved in the residential housing and land development activities. It also engages in the hire, rental, sale, and maintenance of construction plant, vehicles, tools, and portable buildings.
