Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.97

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as low as C$4.67. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

Accord Financial Trading Up 8.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

