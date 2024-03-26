Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $743.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $562.64.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock valued at $64,322,528 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

