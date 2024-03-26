Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS opened at $1.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.56% and a negative net margin of 283.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4,082.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,587,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 1,359,311 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9,578.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,261,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,507,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

