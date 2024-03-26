Advisor Resource Council Invests $105,000 in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 435.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,448,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,959,000 after purchasing an additional 130,503 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

