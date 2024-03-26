Advisor Resource Council Invests $167,000 in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after purchasing an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,884 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 12.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,871,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,178,000 after acquiring an additional 578,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $18.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

