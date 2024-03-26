Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 17,000 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause bought 57,300 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $91,107.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

